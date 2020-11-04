Amarinder leads dharna at Jantar Mantar, says it’s his duty (Ld)

New Delhi, Nov 4 : Taking the fight of Punjab farmers to Delhi and to highlight the crisis of supplies in the state due to suspension of goods trains, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday led the “relay dharna’ by Congress MPs and MLAs at the Jantar Mantar here.

“I have made it clear that the Centre’s attitude towards our farmers and undermining the state’s rights is not correct. As the Chief Minister, it is my duty to protect the rights of my state and my people,” he asserted.

Earlier, he along with Congress MPs paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat here whereas the party MLAs walked to the Jantar Mantar from the Punjab Bhavan.

“Mahatma Gandhi’s ideal of persistent struggle in the face of opposition is our guiding light. We will fight to uphold Punjab’s right to dignity and respect,” the Chief Minister asserted.

He said that goods train to and from Punjab should be resumed and presidential assent given to farm amendment Bills passed by the Punjab Assembly.

The Chief Minister had pointed out that Punjab had run out of coal, urea and DAP and other essential supplies due to the Railways decision not to ply goods trains even after the farmers eased their blockade to allow such movement.

