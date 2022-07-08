Amarnath cloudburst: Atleast 6 injured; 2 unconfirmed casualties

Updated: 8th July 2022 8:16 pm IST

Srinagar: A cloudburst hit near the base camp of the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday, officials said.

“Cloudburst occurred in area near the Amarnath cave shrine around 5.30 p.m. Rescue operation has been launched at the site. Rescue teams were rushed to the spot using helicopter services,” an official source said.

Police and other civil administration have launched a rescue operation as some langars were affected by the gushing waters, the officials said.

“Six injuries have been initially reported. We are trying to ascertain whether any Yatri is missing in this accident or not,” a source said.

Media reports report two deaths in this tragedy, but officials have so far not confirmed any fatality so far.

(The story has been edited with inputs from news agencies ANI, PTI and IANS.)

