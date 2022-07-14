Amarnath Yatra suspended due to bad weather

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 14th July 2022 12:55 pm IST
Holy cave shrine of Amarnath

Srinagar: Amarnath Yatra was suspended on both routes on Thursday due to bad weather as rains lashed the Kashmir Valley, officials said.

The yatra was temporarily suspended from Pahalgam as well as Baltal routes in the morning and no pilgrim was allowed to move towards the holy cave shrine, they said.

Also Read
37 pilgrims from AP still missing in Amarnath tragedy, 84 safe

The officials said the yatra will resume after the weather improves.

MS Education Academy

Earlier, the yatra was stopped for three days following a cloudburst on July 8 which left 16 people dead and over 30 missing. It had resumed via the Pahalgam route on Monday and through the Baltal route on Tuesday.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button