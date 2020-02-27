Amazon Cares organises STEM Celebration Day

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Amazon Cares, a CSR initiative by Amazon India, today organized STEM Celebration Day 2020 in Hyderabad to encourage school children to experiment, innovate and develop an exploratory mindset through STEM learning. 250 students from 25 schools in Telangana displayed over 65 innovative projects on robotics, artificial intelligence, and agri-tech among others, developed through the training sessions conducted at Atal Tinkering Labs during the year.

Participating teams were awarded prizes as part of an on-spot contest for students in the Junior and Senior category, and they showcased their STEM projects using the equipment at Atal Tinkering Labs. Students from Government High School, Rajendra Nagar, Hyderabad bagged the first prize in Senior Category for their project on Air Quality Index which helps in measuring the air quality.

In the Junior Category, Zilla Parishad High School, Miyapur, Hyderabad won the first prize for their Way For Ambulance Project which focuses on helping ambulances navigate through traffic, connecting to the traffic signals and ensuring that they turn green. In addition, students from Little Flower School, Uppal, Hyderabad won the first prize for their robotic line follower project.

Some of the projects that were showcased by school children at STEM Celebration Day 2020 were Smart Blind Walking stick designed to help blind people to detect and help navigate through obstructions in their path; Solar tracker that can detect and align its direction to the direction of the sunlight; Automated Soil Moisture Control System which can automate the process of watering agricultural crops basis the moisture level of the soil and many more.

Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs), an initiative under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of NITI Aayog, was set up with an objective to create opportunities to develop Neoteric Child Innovators in India. ATLs have dedicated workspaces where students (Class 6th to Class 12th) learn innovation skills and develop ideas that will go on to transform India. The labs are powered to acquaint students with state-of-the-art equipment such as 3D printers, robotics & electronics development tools, IoT & sensors, etc.

“STEM is the academic discipline of the modern education system and it enables the students to solve problems in a systematic manner and to be future-ready. Students must learn and discover through STEM to enhance their knowledge as our country needs new skill sets for our socio-economic development”, said Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE HUB, Govt. of Telangana, addressing the students and teachers.

Handing over the awards to the winners, Padma Shri Chintakindi Mallesham said, “I am delighted to see the passion and curiosity of these students in experimenting with STEM. Every project showcased today deserves an award for the effort they have put into learning and discovering with STEM. These students are definitely the innovators and problem-solvers for tomorrow. I would like to congratulate all students who have participated and won today.”

‘STEM’ has become more than just a buzzword over the last few years, considering the fact that India is one of the countries that produce the highest number of scientists and engineers. Jobs created in the next decade are set to be more dependent on STEM skills and hence the need of the hour is to inspire, educate and train children and young people especially from underrepresented communities, to pursue an education in STEM fields and developing a mindset conducive for innovative thinking and creative problem-solving.

Keeping this in mind, over the past three years Amazon Cares has worked on a national charter to encourage and promote STEM education among school children in India. Working with various implementing partners like Play Learn, India Stem Foundation, and Learning Links Foundation Amazon Cares has started various STEM and Robotics projects including setting up Innovative Science Labs, mini planetariums and organizing robotics classes in schools across various cities in the country.

Amazon Cares has enabled STEM learning and training in over 200 schools and has witnessed a positive impact on over 200,000 students.

“We recognize that the next generation jobs require a strong aptitude for STEM and with our initiatives, we are aiming to create a generation that can continue to build on the strong talent for the country. These initiatives are aligned with our global priorities and we continue to promote STEM education at an early age to build critical thinkers and creative problem-solvers for the next generation,” said Minari Shah, Director – Corporate Communications, Amazon India. “With the first round of awards, we are thrilled to recognize the students as they encourage more students to onboard the programme.” she added.

Amazon Cares demonstrates the philosophy of being ‘good neighbors’ through the activities undertaken in areas where Amazon India operates. The Company imbibes this philosophy to empower and engage its employees, customers, sellers, local communities and other stakeholders in its contributions to create opportunities and transform lives.

SIASAT NEWS