Amazon, CII tie up to help MSMEs in 10 states adopt e-commerce

New Delhi, Dec 9 : Amazon.in and CII have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring the benefits of ecommerce to micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in 10 states across India.

In a statement, Amazon India said, along with CII, it will work closely with the Ministry of MSME to enable lakhs of MSMEs across these states to leverage technology to reach customers in India and globally.

In January 2020, Amazon.in had made three key announcements, digitising 10 million MSMEs, enabling $10 billion in ecommerce exports and creating 1 million jobs, by 2025.

“As part of the MoU, Amazon.in and CII will conduct trainings, workshops and host masterclasses to enable MSMEs to sell online. Amazon and CII will work together to create a special exports module to simplify exports with ecommerce for lakhs of MSMEs across India,” it said.

It added that the module will have a detailed step by step guide for MSMEs to start exporting using ecommerce.

“In the next 5 years, technology and e-commerce will play a key role in enabling this growth and ensuring the success of millions of MSMEs in domestic as well as international markets. The combined efforts of government and the Industry will bring us closer to realizing the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat” said, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for MSMEs.

CII and Amazon will also publish regular reports that will include market analysis and insights for MSMEs on promising categories, marketing, and branding of their products, logistics, MSME success stories and information on top performing products.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII said: “Education about e-commerce and e-commerce exports, will enable MSMEs to identify opportunities that help them access national and global customers. We are excited about our partnership with Amazon that will help bring e-commerce closer to MSMEs and drive their digital transformation.”

Amit Agarwal, Senior VP and Country Head, Amazon India said: “As we continue to work closely with the government on this important agenda, our collaboration with CII will help bring more and more MSMEs online, help them be part of the growing digital economy and create newer business opportunities for them.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.