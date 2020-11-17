Amazon employees arrested in Spain for stealing $592,000 worth of iPhones

Madrid: A group of five Amazon employees have been arrested for stealing $590,000 worth of iPhones from a logistics centre in the Spanish capital Madrid.

According to appleinsider.com, the arrest was made after an internal investigation conducted by Amazon found that some of the parcels sent to customers had problems, weights of some of them differing from the actual expected weight of the actual order. To this end, the discovered differences prompted Amazon to install hidden cameras to find out why.

“It turned out that a group of workers had sneaked new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro into some orders, replacing the ordered item in the package at the very last minute. It is believed an accomplice placed the orders,” reported the website.

Three were arrested while leaving the workplace and another was picked up while working. , One turned himself to the police voluntarily. All five have been fired by Amazon and are waiting for the court decision.

After arresting the workers, it was found that they had ten iPhone smartphones and were planning to take them out in the same way. Also, they carried a large number of IMEI coding paper, which appeared to have been torn from the packaging box to hinder the investigation.

At present, the investigation is continuing to determine the final destination of the distributed iPhones and the possibility of others being arrested is not ruled out. The gang is estimated to have stolen 500000 euros (592000 dollars) worth of equipment.