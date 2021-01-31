Amazon expands regional reach with services for sellers in Kannada

Bengaluru, Jan 31 : Amazon on Sunday announced that sellers will be able to register on the Amazon.in marketplace and manage their online business in Kannada.

This includes everything from registering as an Amazon seller for the first time, to managing orders, inventory management and accessing performance metrics — all in the language of their preference.

“This experience has been made available on the Amazon seller website as well as on the mobile app. Amazon also provides Seller Support Services and Seller University videos and tutorials in Kannada,” a company statement said.

It added that the launch of seller registrations and account management services in Kannada will benefit over 35,000 existing Amazon sellers and lakhs of new sellers from tier-1 and other markets like Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Kalaburgi and Mysuru among many cities in Karnataka.

The launch in Kannada is followed by the recently launched seller registrations and account management services in Hindi and Tamil, which saw over 50,000 new Amazon sellers sign up on the Amazon.in marketplace in a language of their convenience.

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka said that ease of doing business is a key priority for the government, and its focus is on helping businesses adopt technology to be successful in markets.

“By introducing self-registration for sellers in Kannada, Amazon is taking yet another step towards enabling micro, small and medium enterprises leverage e-commerce to grow their business. The ability to conduct their business in Kannada will greatly benefit the SMBs and MSMEs in Karnataka, eliminate language barriers, and help them succeed,” he said.

Pranav Bhasin, Director of MSME and Seller Experience, Amazon India said: “As we move to enable more micro, small and medium enterprises to embrace ecommerce, we remain committed to strengthening our vernacular, voice and video powered initiatives.”

“We, at Amazon India shall continue to eliminate barriers faced by these businesses and facilitate ease of business. The launch of the vernacular registration and account management experience for sellers in Kannada is a major step in that direction,” Bhasin said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.