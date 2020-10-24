Amazon Great Indian Festival: SBI YONO App users to get cashback

New Delhi: SBI YONO App and portal users will get five percent cashback during Amazon Great Indian Festival. This offer can be availed by the customers who visit Amazon website and add products in cart after being directed from SBI YONO App or portal.

SBI Credit, Debit Card

The customers should also make payment using SBI credit or debit card or net banking to avail this offer.

Eligible customers will get cashback as Amazon Pay Balance within 90 days of the transaction.

This offer is applicable from 22nd to 25th October 2020.

It may be mentioned that this offer is not applicable for some of the products.

SBI YONO App

SBI YONO App is a comprehensive digital service platform. YONO stands for ‘You Only Need One’.

It offers everything related to financial services. It is developed using the world’s latest digital technologies.

With YONO, customers can transfer funds in just a few clicks, withdraw money from ATM by using card less withdrawal facility, have one view of their banking and financial portfolio of SBI Group companies, get benefit from intelligent spend analyser, check reward points, etc.

The service platform can be accessed through mobile phones, both android and iOS, and on the web through a browser. It allows a seamless omni-channel customer experience.