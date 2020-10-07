Amazon India partners with IRCTC for train ticket bookings

Bengaluru, Oct 7 : Amazon India said on Wednesday that it has partnered with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), to provide their customers with the facility to book reserved train tickets on Amazon.

With this new offering, customers will be able to check seat and quota availability across all train classes on the Amazon app.

They can pre-load money into their Amazon Pay Balance wallet to make this experience even smoother and pay in a single click.

With this launch, Amazon Pay has added another travel category, thereby offering its customers a one-stop-shop for booking flights, bus and train tickets.

“We are excited to partner with IRCTC and move another step forward in making life easy and convenient for our customers. Last year, we launched flights, and bus ticket bookings on Amazon,” Vikas Bansal, Director – Amazon Pay, said in a statement.

“With the facility to book reserved train tickets on our platform, we are enabling travel across any mode preferred by customers.”

The feature is open to Android and iOS app users. Customers can book their tickets by clicking the trains/ travel category under the Amazon Pay tab.

Amazon India said that it has also waived service and payment gateway transaction charges for the “introductory period.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.