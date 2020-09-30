Amazon introduces virtual tourism service

By News Desk 1Updated: 30th September 2020 1:19 pm IST
Amazon introduces virtual tourism service

San Francisco: Adding to its ever-growing range of services, Amazon has now introduced a virtual tourism service called Amazon Explore.

It is an interactive live-streaming service that lets people learn, shop and discover new places from the comfort of their home, Amazon said on Tuesday.

The service connects people one-on-one with hosts around the world to explore anything — from lessons to cultural landmarks.

One can ask questions, investigate new locales and make purchases during the sessions.

“Our one-way video, two-way audio stream lets you see and hear your host without having to be on camera,” Amazon said.

“Each experience is one-on-one conversation with a host live-streaming on location, in real time. Your host will give you the insider view on things,” it added.

READ:  TikTok parent ByteDance applies for China tech export licence

For example, with Amazon Explore, you can virtually tour the old town of the Czech Republic’s capital, take a virtual walking tour of Mexico City’s urban art scene, or experience Taiwan’s religious customs at Taipei’s Longshan Temple.

To take an Amazon Explore experience, you will need a laptop or desktop computer as the service would not work on a phone or tablet.

You will also need headphones or speakers and high-speed Internet of 5 mbps or better.

Local experts or tour guides trained and supported by Amazon will guide the virtual experiences.

The one-to-one sessions on Amazon Explore themselves range 30 to 60 minutes in length, TechCrunch reported.

Source: IANS

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Updated: 30th September 2020 1:19 pm IST
Back to top button