Amazon makes delivery blunder; sends earbuds instead of lotion

Pune: A Pune man is earning envy on social media after he tweeted about the ‘mistakenly’ delivered Rs. 19000 Bose earbuds when he ordered Rs. 300 skin lotion on Amazon. But this erroneous delivery is not what is making Twitteratis crazy but the fact that the earbuds come under ‘Non-returnable’ products of the company.
When he spoke to the customer service, Amazon India said him to “Keep it!” To upturn his joy, Amazon ever re-funded Rs. 300 – amount of his skin lotion.
His tweet gained over 21,000 likes and 4,000 re-tweets.
Twitteratis enjoyed the boo-boo
Ladeeda Farzana, a Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) student and also the face of protest against Citizenhip Ammendment Act commented on the Rege’s ‘happy’ post.
