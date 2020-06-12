Amazon makes delivery blunder; sends earbuds instead of lotion

Pune: A Pune man is earning envy on social media after he tweeted about the ‘mistakenly’ delivered Rs. 19000 Bose earbuds when he ordered Rs. 300 skin lotion on Amazon. But this erroneous delivery is not what is making Twitteratis crazy but the fact that the earbuds come under ‘Non-returnable’ products of the company.

Bose wireless earbuds (₹19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (₹300). @amazonIN support asked to keep it as order was non-returnable! 🤪🤦‍♂️🥳 pic.twitter.com/nCMw9z80pW — Gautam Rege (@gautamrege) June 10, 2020

When he spoke to the customer service, Amazon India said him to “Keep it!” To upturn his joy, Amazon ever re-funded Rs. 300 – amount of his skin lotion.

If it makes you feel any better, the skin lotion was refunded!! 😂 — Gautam Rege (@gautamrege) June 10, 2020

His tweet gained over 21,000 likes and 4,000 re-tweets.

Twitteratis enjoyed the boo-boo

Which God do you pray to? — Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) June 10, 2020

Jeff Bezos 🤪 — 𝓜𝓻. 𝓢𝓪𝓰𝓪𝓻 𝓑𝓮𝓭𝓲 (@MrSagarBedi) June 11, 2020

Ladeeda Farzana, a Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) student and also the face of protest against Citizenhip Ammendment Act commented on the Rege’s ‘happy’ post.

Why don't aacidents like these ever happen to me — ️Ladeeda Farzana (@ladeedafarzana) June 11, 2020

Yes @amazonIN can ask you to keep it and refund your money also.



Because cost of returning the item (logistics) is on them, cost of items is on the merchant.



Additionally merchant will be charged penalty for having problems with the order. @amazonIN will always make profit. — Akshay Mathur (@akshaymathu) June 11, 2020

Today @amazonIN will get thousands of order just looking at your incident. This mistake will help them in boosting their pantry sales. And what if this not a mistake but done purposely ?? — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) June 12, 2020

Ordered a toy Merc for my son, Amazon delivered this.

Asked to keep it as order was non-returnable #TweetLikeRishiBagree#TweetlikeBagree pic.twitter.com/Bkcf0Fbunx — 🆂.🆃.🅰.🅻.🅺.🅴.🆁 (@Tweets_E_Azam) June 11, 2020

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.