Amazon may expand its grocery delivery business: Report

San Francisco: Tech giant Amazon is reportedly planning to expand its grocery delivery business and could partner with supermarkets in the US and Europe to offer same-day delivery.

The company has spent much of the last year trialling a product known internally as Amazon Fresh Marketplace, Engadget reported on Tuesday, citing The Information.

The service allows UK Prime subscribers to order groceries from two major supermarket brands, with same-day delivery fulfilled by the company’s Flex drivers.

“In 2022, Amazon reportedly plans to bring the service to the US and the majority of Europe,” the report said.

Amazon declined to comment on the specifics of its plans but shared a statement with Engadget.

“Our focus is on providing Amazon customers the best possible experience when it comes to grocery delivery whether that is from Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, or one of our local stores like Bartell’s in Seattle, Morrison’s in London, or Monoprix in Paris,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“Partnerships with other grocers enable more customers to shop online and allow us to provide Amazon Prime members with more choice, value and convenience while our partners benefit from increased visibility for their selection and service,” the spokesperson added.