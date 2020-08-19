Amazon plans to hire 3,500 more people in US

San Francisco: Amazon has announced plans to create 3,500 new tech and corporate jobs across six cities in the US.

The company said on Tuesday it would expand its tech hubs in Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New York (Manhattan), Phoenix, and San Diego.

Amazon is planning to invest more than $1.4 billion in these new offices, which will host teams supporting businesses across the company.

“These 3,500 new jobs will be in cities across the country with strong and diverse talent pools. We look forward to helping these communities grow their emerging tech workforce,” Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Amazon, said in a statement.

Teams in these cities will support various businesses across Amazon, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Alexa, Amazon Advertising, Amazon Fashion, OpsTech and Amazon Fresh, among others.

The company expects to hire for a variety of roles, from Cloud infrastructure architects and software engineers to data scientists, product managers, and user experience designers.

Of these new jobs, 2,000 will be based in New York where the company has acquired the Lord & Taylor Fifth Avenue building.

Amazon plans to open a new 630,000 square foot office in the building.

With more than 876,000 employees worldwide, Amazon is one of the biggest employers in the world.

Source: ANI