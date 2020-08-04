Amazon Prime renews Al Pacino starrer ‘Hunters’ for season 2

Posted By Neha Last Updated: 4th August 2020 7:18 pm IST
Amazon Prime

Washington D.C.: Fans of Amazon Prime based conspiracy thriller ‘Hunters,’ have a reason to rejoice as the show-makers have decided to renew the show for a second season, Variety reported.

“With ‘Hunters,’ David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world,” Variety quoted Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

“We are thrilled that David, Jordan, and the ‘Hunters’ will be back with us for more,” Salke added.

Created by David Weil, the first season of the Al Pacino starrer show debuted on February 21.

“I am beyond grateful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continued extraordinary support of Hunters,” Variety Quoted Weil as saying.

“Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world,” added Weil.

The Amazon Original show follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters based in New York City in 1977.

The hunters in the show are known to have discovered that scores of Nazi officials are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in Amerca.

Besides Al Pacino, the show starred actors like Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor, Jerrika Hinton, Tiffany Boone, Dylan Baker, Carol Kane, and others.

Source: ANI
Categories
Hollywood
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close