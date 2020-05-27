Amazon provides free COVID-19 health insurance for its sellers

Bengaluru: Amazon.in on Wednesday announced that it is providing a COVID-19 health insurance, completely free of cost for its sellers in India.

The insurance will help cover the expenses related to COVID-19 hospitalization and treatment as well as ambulance assistance and ICU charges of up to INR 50,000, and it will be valid for one year after activation.

Free health cover of up to INR 50,000 for one year; no co-payment required during claims

This will bring insurance benefits to lakhs of Amazon.in sellers

Amazon will fully fund the premium for this health insurance and has partnered with Acko General Insurance (Acko) to manage the policy delivery and handling of claims and reimbursements. This will benefit lakhs of Amazon sellers – anyone who has had an active product listing on Amazon.in between January 2019 and 26 May 2020.

Gopal Pillai, VP Seller Services, Amazon India said, “We are facing an unprecedented situation that has affected the lives of millions of people around the world. In these difficult times, the health and safety of our sellers is of utmost importance to us and we are completely committed to support them.

Good health is the foundation for our sellers to run their business and are rolling out a group health insurance benefit to help them cover for medical expenses in case of hospitalization and treatment due to COVID-19. While we sincerely hope none of our sellers need to use this, we want to make sure they have a sense of security and one less thing to worry about and can focus on developing their business.”

Gunjeet Singh who’s been selling Home Décor items on Amazon.in said, “I am happy to know that Amazon is providing its sellers like me a COVID-19 health insurance as oftentimes, it is not the disease or the ailment but the cost of treatment that worries people. While we are taking all safety precautions to stay safe in these times, an insurance cover does bring a sense of security and peace of mind. These are challenging times for everyone and being in good health is important as we work on our business.”

How can sellers register for the insurance policy?

Amazon will open a 7 day enrolment window wherein sellers can enroll themselves by providing basic personal particulars and KYC documents. No medical tests will be required for registration.

For each seller account, only one person will be covered under the insurance policy. Once the requisite details are processed, a Unique Health Identification (UHID) number will be issued to the sellers by Acko, which they can use to file their claims and reimbursements.

To claim COVID-19 related hospitalization and treatment expenses, registered sellers will have to intimate Acko. A standard waiting period of 15 days will be applicable at the start of the insurance policy. Amazon.in sellers can click here to learn more about additional eligibility criteria and other details regarding this free COVID-19 health insurance.

