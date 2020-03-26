Amazon stops non-essential sales in India, Italy, France

New Delhi: Amazon has temporarily discontinued accepting orders for “lower-priority” products and prioritizing servicing urgent items such as health care, and personal safety products as the country went into lock down till Apr 14.

“To serve our customers’ most urgent needs while also ensuring safety of our employees, we are temporarily prioritizing our available fulfillment and logistics capacity to serve products that are currently critical for our customers such as household staples, packaged food, health care, hygiene, personal safety and other high priority products,” Amazon said in a statement.

“A large number of districts/states are taking precautionary measures with extensive lockdowns and restricted movement of goods and people. At the same time, we are seeing an increased demand for priority products and important services,” Amazon’s blog detailed.

Amazon did not give a timeline for the resumption of normal operations.

India’s lockdown of several cities has disrupted deliveries by e-commerce firms and online grocers.

Walmart Inc’s Flipkart, Amazon’s main rival in India, said it was extending delivery timelines in the light of disruptions in several states.

As of Thursday, India has witnessed 649 positive cases, 13 deaths. 42 have been cured and discharged.

