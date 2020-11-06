Amazon Web Services to invest Rs 20,761 Cr. in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Friday announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has come forward to set up multiple data centers in the state at a huge investment of Rs 20,761 crore ($2.77 billion). One of the largest cloud computing platforms in the world, AWS’ investment is the largest Foreign Direct Investment in the state so far.

Minister for Information Technology and industries K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) confirmed the investment on Twitter. He added that the regional office of AWS is expected to be launched by mid-2022.

Happy to announce the largest FDI in the history of Telangana! After a series of meetings, AWS has finalized investment of ₹20,761 Cr ($ 2.77 Bn) to set up multiple data centers in Telangana



The @AWSCloud Hyd Region is expected to be launched by mid 2022#HappeningHyderabad pic.twitter.com/XuGxFfSFsS — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 6, 2020

Amazon Web Services confirmed the same.

Hello India🇮🇳! A second #AWS Region is coming to Hyderabad! Read the details in @jeffbarr's blog. https://t.co/XqfwB6LAQP pic.twitter.com/z5FQKYsgGV — Amazon Web Services (@awscloud) November 6, 2020

An official release from the office of KTR said the Amazon Web Services (AWS) would set up an AWS Region with three Availability Zones (AZs) in Hyderabad. The AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is expected to start operations by mid of 2022.

The investment of $2.77 billion from AWS would position Telangana as one of the preferred destinations for other companies that are looking to set up data centers in the future. “Establishment of data centers like AWS is expected to support Telangana’s digital economy and IT sector in a multi-fold way,” the the official release quoting the minister said. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region will enable even more developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profit organizations to run their applications and serve end-users from data centers located in India, the statement read.

KTR said Hyderabad had recorded the highest growth rate in the IT sector over the years and is home to many innovative startups, enterprises, and a skilled workforce. “The AWS has chosen Hyderabad because of the support provided by the government of Telangana, robust policy framework, and because it best met the rigorous requirements for an AWS Region,” he said.

“This investment from AWS, the largest FDI that the state has attracted since the inception, will act as a strong anchor for attracting other technology investments. This investment further strengthens the existing relationship that Telangana enjoys with Amazon, which already has the largest office campus in Hyderabad,” he said.