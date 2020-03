Ambassador of India holds meeting with SIBN

A+ A-

Jeddah: Ambassador H.E. Dr. Ausaf Sayeed held a meeting with Saudi Indian Business Network (SIBN) Executive Committee members and discuss bilateral trade between two countries.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh, Consul General of India, Jeddah, Dr. Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit, DCM, Embassy of India, Riyadh, Dr. C. Ram babu, Second Secretary, Embassy of India, Mrs. Hamna Mariyam Khan, Consul (Commerce), Mr. Y. Sabir, Consul (Haj), Mr. Sanjay Kumar Sharma, Vice-Consul (Commerce), Mr. Abdullah Kassabi, Presudent, Mr. Mohammed Alungal, Vice-President, Mr. Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki, General Secretary, Eng. Adnan Zagzoog, Joint Secretary, Mr. Vijay Soni, Treasurer, Mr. Adil Sanai, Dr. Abdul Raheem Moulana, Mr. Danish Abdul Gafoor, Mr. Majeedul Hassan, Eng. Sayeeduddin, Mr. Arif Qureshi, Mr. Riaz Mulla, Mr. Asif Dawoodi of SIBN and Mr. Amjad Shareef MRA, Indian Consulate at Consulate General of India, Jeddah, K.S.A. on Saturday, 29th, February 2020.