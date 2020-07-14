Amberpet registers maximum COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad

Sruthi Vibhavari

Hyderabad: On Monday (July 13), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) released the official data of COVID-19 patients in the city. It lists the patient’s unique ID, gender and sates the ward and circle of the patient. It, however, did not release the identity of the patients. As of July 14, there are more than 17,000 cumulative cases registered in the city.

According to GHMC, Amberpet circle registered maximum number of COVID-19 cases so far with 1572 cases, while Patancheru is the least affected circle with 14 cases registered. Malakpet, Karwaan, and Goshamahal circles stood in the following positions with cases more than 1100 each.

This brings the average number of positives to more than 500.

Meanwhile, the GHMC also announced that it would start sealing areas with more than four cases in 50-meter radius as containment zones. Earlier, it had stopped the designation of containment zones.

However, even as the numbers of cases are on the rise, the public continue to be nonchalant to the growing risk. Prateeth B, a resident of Amberpet which registered the maximum number of cases in the city, says “The people in my neighborhood were behaving carelessly. The authorities also did not set up any containment zones and everyone was roaming free. With the fear of contracting, I left to my hometown in Karimnagar. A few other families in my apartment also did the same.”