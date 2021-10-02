Ambitious plan to build flyovers, roads in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana State’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said that special attention is being paid to drain out the rainwater in Hyderabad and to construct the link roads to decongest the traffic and develop the city roads.

Speaking in the state assembly during the question answer session T Rama Rao said that measures are being taken to develop Hyderabad through three different projects.

“Under the Strategic Road Development project works on flyovers, underpass link roads and constructions of new roads are going on,” T Rama Rao said.

The Minister said, “Hyderabad Road Development Corporation has been set up to decongest the city traffic and to construct link roads across the City. A total of 132 link roads have been identified out of which 25 have been completed so far.”

“The city roads and its cleanliness is the first thing observed by any foreign tourist visiting the city. Hence, under the GHMC a comprehensive road maintenance project has been launched with an outlay of Rs.1800 crore. Under this project the contractors building the roads shall be assigned the additional responsibility of its maintenance for 5 years,” Rao said.

T Rama Rao admitted that the current city infrastructure has the capacity to deal only with 2 cm of rain. To deal with this situation effectively, huge funds are needed.

Rao cited the example of New York City where during the current rain the water has entered into the city’s buildings.

“To drain out the rainwater, nalas are being cleaned and expanded under the Nala development program. Every measure is being taken to turn Hyderabad into a city of international standard,” Rao said.