AMD unveils new workstation graphics cards

San Francisco: AMD on Tuesday launched the AMD Radeon PRO W6000 series workstation graphics aimed at delivering exceptional performance, stability and reliability for professional users.

The new graphics products are designed and optimised to power demanding architectural design workloads, ultra-high resolution media projects, complex design and engineering simulations, along with advanced image and video editing applications.

Built on AMD RDNA 2 architecture, the new product line features the AMD Radeon PRO W6800, the fastest AMD RDNA workstation graphics card ever, the company claimed.

It is said to deliver up to 79 per cent faster performance than the previous generation.

“AMD RDNA 2 was designed from the ground up to deliver world-class performance for a wide range of applications and workloads,” AMD’s Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Graphics Business Unit, Scott Herkelman said in a statement.

It also includes the AMD Radeon PRO W6600 graphics card, meticulously engineered for ultra-high performance workflows, and the AMD Radeon PRO W6600M GPU, designed to power professional mobile workstations.

The enhanced Compute Units (CU) with Ray Accelerators offer up to 46 per cent faster rendering than Radeon PRO graphics cards based on previous-generation architectures in SOLIDWORKS Visualize 2021.

It also supports Variable Rate Shading (VRS) delivers real-time photorealistic viewports and rendering.