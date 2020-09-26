Amendment to Karnataka Land Reforms Act passed in Assembly: BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly has passed the amendment to the Land Reforms Act in the state on Saturday, according to the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa, in a tweet, said, “The Amendment to Karnataka Land Reforms Act passed in the Assembly today further empowers our farmers and strengthens their rights.”

“While the Agricultural produce market committee (APMC) reforms ensured “My Produce, My Right”, the land reforms ensures “My land, My Right” to all our Annadatas,” it added.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council sessions will commence on September 30.

