Amer Ali Khan compares anti-CAA protest with freedom struggle

Hyderabad: The ongoing protest against CAA, NPR and NRC throughout the country reminds us of the Freedom Struggle of 1947. It is not only the issue affecting the Muslims but it also creates confusion for the entire country. It is the question of protection of democracy and also the sustenance of secularism.

These thoughts were expressed by Mr. Amer Ali Khan, News Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily while addressing a seminar at SM Garden Function Hall, Mehboob Nagar. The seminar was presided over by D. Nayak.

Continuing his speech, Mr. Amer Ali Khan told that out of 130 crore people of India, there are 40 crore who are working as daily wage labourers. How can they get the documents to prove thier citizenship?

If 20 crore Muslims go to detention centers, these 40 lakh Hindus will also go there.

Quoting the example of Assam, Mr. Khan told that every family has incurred a debt of Rs. 50000 for preparing necessary documents.

Today, the BJP government is ready to spend Rs. 30 lakh crore for 5 core Muslims but it is not prepared to resolve the issues of unemployment.

Every year, one crore youths are becoming unemployed.

Mr. Khan also raised the question of the functioning of EVMs.

He also said that Islam teches, Equality and Humanity.

He pointed out that Congress did not allow the Parliament to function for 8 days continuously. He asked the Congress why did it not take the same status in this regard.

He also told that Mohan Bhagwat is the real director of this conspiracy and Modi and Amit Shah are the heroes on the screen.We have to fight against the real director.

Mr. Husain Shaheed told that we have to identify our friends and foes.

In 1871, the British had conducted the first Census in whcih 85% of the population of India cosisted of SCs, STs and OBCs.

When Dr. Ambedkhar formulated the constitution, he never thought that it will go into the hands of the murderers.

The convener of the seminar, Mr. Haneef Ahmed and Mr. Obedullah Kotwal made the arrangements.