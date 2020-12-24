America Ferrera: Working from home is difficult as mommy

Los Angeles, Dec 24 : Actress America Ferrera says working from home is difficult as a mother, adding that she discovered raising two children amid the pandemic a tough deal.

Ferrera has a seven-month-old daughter Lucia and a two-year-old son named Sebastian. The actress said her daughter “bursts into tears” around new people as she has spent all of her life in lockdown and is not used to meeting people, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Whenever there is an occasion for a new face, she just bursts into tears. She doesn’t know what to do with new faces, so hopefully she’s young enough that this will all start to get better before it can really start to stick with her,” she said.

America found raising two children and working from home amid the pandemic “overwhelming”.

“Working from home is particularly difficult as mommy because if he or she smell me — and they smell me anywhere in the vicinity — then it’s just, ‘Mommy mommy mommy.’ That’s all they want, regardless of them having Dad or when we’re lucky enough to have someone helping us out. If mom’s anywhere near, they just want me, so it can be difficult when I actually have to do work and get things done. I’ll lock myself in my bedroom because it’s the only place I can talk without my daughter hearing my voice and hearing her screaming for not holding her,” she continued.

Although juggling motherhood and professional life has been difficult this year. Ferrera cherishes the “wonderful” time she has been able to spend with her family because of lockdown.

“I could never have imagined that we would be growing the family in this circumstance, but it’s also been wonderful because it has forced us to to really just spend time as a family of four and really get our rhythm of just being our little family. As challenging as the year has been, I think there will be a lot of fond memories of this time of really having to slow down and take the time to be together and sink into family life,” she told people.com.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.