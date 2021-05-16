America sends oxygen concentrators to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With India in the midst of a severe COVID-19 pandemic, many foreign countries are sending essential medical equipments to India.

In this regard, American special flight carrying oxygen concentrators have been dispatched from the American city of Dallas to Hyderabad which was received at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

The Cargo department had received the eight oxygen concentrators weighing 2352 kilos at the airport. The Cargo Department are taking every possible step to ensure that the COVID-19 related essentials equipment is handled properly.

Since the start of the pandemic vaccines, medical tools and COVID-19 related equipment i.e., P.P.E kits and sanitizers are being send from several countries.

Since January 2021, southern India busiest airport has received more than 100 tons of COVID-19 essential equipment from various nations.