American Express launches programme to support small businesses

New Delhi, Sep 9 : American Express has launched a programme to support small businesses in select markets globally, including India.

In a statement, it has announced “the launch of its largest-ever global Shop Small campaign, that includes a commitment of more than $200 million to help jumpstart spending at small merchants, many of which were impacted by COVID-19”.

To encourage consumers, American Express is offering cashback of Rs 300 for the enrolled India Card members after they spend Rs 1,500 or more at any eligible small merchant when they shop in-store, up to five times beginning now till November 30, 2020.

In India, the ‘Shop Small’ campaign covers small and medium-sized merchants across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru covering retail shops, health care services, restaurants and hotels.

Manoj Adlakha, SVP and CEO, American Express Banking Corp India, said: “Through our Shop Small initiative, we are reinforcing our longstanding commitment to support small businesses by bringing them closer in the safest possible way to the consumers and providing them the required resources to revive their business with confidence.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.