American model Katie Price worried over her son’s obesity

Katie Price is an English media personality, model and businesswoman. Who initially gained recognition in 1996 for her glamour modelling work with appearances on Page 3 in British tabloids.

She candidly has spoken about her struggle with her eldest son Harvey’s size, with the teenager now weighing 28st 7lb. The 42-year-old model explained how she’s had to take drastic steps to try and reduce his eating and has even started to padlock the fridge, reports The Sun.

The model’s son Harvey who is an 18-year-old teenager is suffering from multiple disabilities including blindness and ADHD and also has an excessive appetite caused by genetic condition ­Prader-Willi Syndrome.

As quoted by Mail Online, Katie said “He needs to lose weight or he’ll end up dead. He doesn’t deserve that. I don’t want to lose him… I will do anything to help. It’s a cruel and horrible illness where he feels hungry all the time — and if he doesn’t get food he gets angry. It’s hard work.”

However it is not easy for Katie to get her son exercising and changing his diet, with her recently appealing for gym equipment on Instagram.

Katie also said that Harvey, who now wears 7XL clothes, doesn’t understand why she wants him to lose weight, reports The Mail Online.

Katie on Social media wrote: ‘Can anybody help. I’m looking to rent a treadmill and rowing machine for Harvey that can take his weight, 28 half stone, and other gym bits as through lockdown I have to make sure he can exercise at home. Please help, DM me.’

After his health scare in July, a spokesperson for Katie told Mail Online that she was going to make lifestyle changes for her son and try to ‘reduce his weight’.

Katie is also mother to son Junior, 15, and daughter Princess, 13, with ex-husband Peter Andre and son Jett, six, and daughter Bunny, five, with estranged husband Kieran Hayler.