American national accepts Islam at the hands Sheikh Al-Sudais

RIYADH: An American national embraced Islam at the hands of Sheikh Abdul Rahman Ibn Abdul Aziz As-Sudais An-Najdi, Riyadh Daily reported.

As-Sudais is the Chief of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Masjid Nabawi in Madinah.

Steve, who works in the tourism sector in Miami, decided to change his faith and enter a new one by pronouncing his Shahaadatayn before the Sheikh, a renowned qāriʾ(reciter of the Qur’an).

Major role player

It is Saad Al-Matrafi, Sheikh Sudais’ translator who played a major role in leading Steve to towards accepting the Muslim faith.

Steve, who lived in Abha, the same neighborhood as Sheikh Sudais, met with Al-Matrafi after Sheikh inquired and found out that our neighbor was an American national.

Sharing gifts in Islam

On Sheikh’s suggestions, Al-Matrafi gave him Zamzam, Arabic coffee, and dates as a gift.

The surprised Steve asked Al-Matrafi about the reason behind the gifts.

Al-Matrafi explained to him the Islamic customs and mutual rights and duties of neighbors. And gift-giving in Islam is encouraged.

During the meeting, Steve told Al-Matrafi that he has keen interest in knowing more about Islam and had previously studied extensively the Muslim faith.

Talking while walking

Al-Matrafi’s relation with Steve continued. They used to meet during morning walks.

One such morning, the duo discussed Islam and the parameters it sets around all worldly affairs.

Journey to Islam

After three years of studying the religion and spending much of the night thinking about Islam, Steve informed Al-Matrafi the next morning that he has decided that he is ready to accept Islam.

Al-Matrafi was elated with joy when he heard Steve’s decision. He immediately agreed when Al-Matrafi suggested Steve to take Shahadah in the presence of Sheikh Sudais.

Emotional response

Both of them went to Sheikh As Sudais and Steve pronounced his Shahaadatayn (Declaration of Faith) before Sheikh Sudais with sincerity and conviction.

Later, As Sudais instructions to host Steve to perform Umrah in Makkah and to visit the Prophet (peace be upon him) mosque in Madinah as well.

“Steve was so overwhelmed with joy that he could not hold back his tears,” Al-Matrafi.