American poet Louise Gluck awarded Nobel Prize for Literature

Stockholm: American poet Louise Gluck was on Thursday awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2020 “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal”.

The New York-born Gluck, 77, is the 16th woman to win the prestigious prize and the first American to receive it since singer-lyricist Bob Dylan in 2016.

Currently an Adjunct Professor and Rosenkranz Writer in Residence at Yale University, she had won the Pulitzer Prize in 1993.

