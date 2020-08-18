American singer FINNEAS: I would love to do some acting again

New Delhi, Aug 18 : Grammy-winning songwriter-producer FINNEAS has been part of hit shows like Modern Family and Glee, and he would like to add more to his acting credit list.

“I would love to do some acting again. I really enjoyed it growing up, and I pretty much only stopped because I was so busy making music. But I think it’s something I would really like to make some time for in the next couple of years. It honestly depends on if anyone wants to have me in a movie. I would be happy to be in someone’s work,” FINNEAS told IANS.

The singer-songwriter, who is pop star Billie Eilish’s brother, wants it to be something he feels like he could be good in.

“I don’t know that I’d want to play like a really tiny part, unless it was a really cool director. I’d really want to do something where I could develop a character, because that always seems like the most fun thing about making a project like that, it’s creating someone three-dimensional,” shared the artiste, who has co-written and produced the theme track of “No Time To Die” for the upcoming 25th James Bond film.

FINNEAS is currently working on his first full-length album.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.