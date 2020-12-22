American YouTuber opens restaurant where you get paid to eat!

Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson or “Mr Beast” started his fast-food chain of hamburger joints called ‘Mr Beast Burgers’- World’s first free food restaurant as he claims. What’s interesting is that he opened up the restaurant by giving away stacks money, iPads and Airpods and even a car!!

The YouTuber is known for his high-stake challenge videos and has a following of 48.2 million. He put up a video on Saturday, titled, ‘I opened a restaurant that pays you to eat at it’.

He put up a placard that said free food outside the tiny joint in North Carolina. Seeing the placard, thousands of people queued up outside the restaurant. So many cars lined up outside that at one point the police had to intervene and the YouTuber decided to shut the shop for the day.

He launched 300 joints and the food is available on most delivery apps in the US. For every burger purchased, a small donation would be made to a charity that helps feed hungry families across the country.

In a Tweet, he said, “I just launched 300 restaurants nationwide! Just go on your favorite delivery app and order a MrBeast Burger! WE’VE BEEN WORKING ON THIS FOR FOREVER AND IM SO EXCITED!”

