Amid calls to oust Revanth as Telangana Congress chief, he walks along with Rahul

Hyderabad: Amid growing calls for A Revanth Reddy’s ouster from Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), the state Congress party president has joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana.

It is to be noted that senior members of the TPCC, namely Bhatti Vikramarka and Uttam Kumar Reddy had expressed displeasure with Reddy in recent times, referring to him and a bunch of other leaders as ‘outsiders’.

In his statement, Vikramarka said that 54 of the 108 posts in the Telangana Congress were assigned to former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders. A host of TDP members joined the Congress party in the state in 2017, Revanth Reddy being the most prominent of those.

Addressing a group of Congress leaders, Vikramarka decided to go ahead with the ‘Save Congress’ campaign, he further expressed concern over an alleged social media campaign against senior Congress leaders. TPCC working president Jagga Reddy questioned as to how they could be called coverts when they were attempting to salvage the party. The PCC and AICC in-charges did not denounce the social media onslaught directed at them. “Those who have switched four parties cannot instruct us how to operate in the party,” Rajanarsimha added, criticising Revanth Reddy. Yaskhi characterised the fight as ‘Real Congressmen Vs Outsiders’.

Senior Congress leader and national general secretary Digvijay Singh is on an official visit to Telangana to resolve the growing dissent among the TPCC leaders.