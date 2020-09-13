Amid Covid, 1.19 lakh students appear for NEET in K’taka

By News Desk 1 Updated: 14th September 2020 4:47 am IST
Amid Covid, 1.19 lakh students appear for NEET in K'taka

Bengaluru, Sep 13 : Defying COVID-19 fears, as many as 1,19,587 students wrote their National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday in 298 examination centres across Karnataka.

The examination went smoothly across the state without any incident being reported. The NEET is conducted to select seats for Medical and Dental Science courses across the country.

The state government had taken all precautionary steps like thermal screening and sanitisers for both students and staff members of all 298 centres.

Across the country, as many 15,97,433 students appeared for this examination. The test was conducted in cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Udupi, Davanagere, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwarda and in Kalburgi districts.

READ:  PM Modi to launch, inaugurate projects worth Rs 16K cr in Bihar

As per the COVID norms, the number of students per call was restricted to 12 instead of 24 last year, as a result the number of examination centres this year was at an all-time high, with 298 centres when compared to last year’s 194 centres across the state.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close