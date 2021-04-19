Amid Covid, Andhra suspends classes for 1 to 9 standards

Thousands of students falling in this bracket in the southern state will have holidays from Tuesday.

19th April 2021
Amaravati: Amid resurging Coronavirus cases, the Andhra Pradesh government has suspended classes for students from standards I to IX from Tuesday.

 “The Chief Minister gave directives suspending classes from standards I to IX from Tuesday,” said Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Monday.

Suresh said health officials noted that it is crucial to keep students at home as the virus will spread in schools.

He said there is a possibility of the virus spreading when the students travel to schools and back and called for apprising them of Covid safety protocols.

 However, the minister said that 10th standard and intermediate examinations will proceed as scheduled.

 Already, intermediate practical examinations are underway.

