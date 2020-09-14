Amid Covid, Mamata govt to announce Puja guidelines

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th September 2020 7:16 pm IST
Amid Covid, Mamata govt to announce Puja guidelines

Kolkata, Sep 14 : With the Durga Puja round the corner, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would hold a meeting with puja committee members on September 25 to chalk out guidelines to celebrate the festival during the ‘new normal’.

Banerjee said it would be really challenging for both the state government and puja organisers to host the celebrations with adequate safety in the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would urge all the Durga puja committees to erect pandals (marquees) leaving as many open areas as possible. If they can keep the maximum area open in and around the pandals, it would be better and well-ventilated,” the CM said in a press conference at the state secretariat here.

READ:  198 new Covid-19 cases in Noida; infections top 10,000

The CM said the state government will shortly issue detailed guidelines for organising the Durga Puja this year.

“I think it will be healthy if the puja committees can keep most of the area of their pandals open, except for the space where the idols would be placed,” she added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close