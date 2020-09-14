Amid Covid, Mamata govt to announce Puja guidelines

Kolkata, Sep 14 : With the Durga Puja round the corner, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would hold a meeting with puja committee members on September 25 to chalk out guidelines to celebrate the festival during the ‘new normal’.

Banerjee said it would be really challenging for both the state government and puja organisers to host the celebrations with adequate safety in the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would urge all the Durga puja committees to erect pandals (marquees) leaving as many open areas as possible. If they can keep the maximum area open in and around the pandals, it would be better and well-ventilated,” the CM said in a press conference at the state secretariat here.

The CM said the state government will shortly issue detailed guidelines for organising the Durga Puja this year.

“I think it will be healthy if the puja committees can keep most of the area of their pandals open, except for the space where the idols would be placed,” she added.

