‘Amid Covid woes Mondayjoining to aid small firms in recruitment’

New Delhi, Sep 21 : Even as the pandemic has severely hit the job scenario in the country, Amit Khanduja, the founder of the job portal Mondayjoining.com, aims to help small and medium scale businesses go for cost-effective recruitment and also provide retrenched employees opportunities to find a new job.

The platform launched last month is providing services to both job seekers and recruiters free of cost.

Khanduja, who is also the CEO of B2B marketing company Markivis Pvt Ltd, however, said that by early next year the company may monetise its services, although at much lower rates than several other incumbent players.

“At some point of time we intend to make this commercial so that we become self sustainable. I think we probably are looking at January to start with,” he said, adding that compared to other platforms, this platform would still be at competitive pricing.

Noting that other major players target large sectors and big organisations who can afford expensive services, he said: “There are, however, thousands of smaller enterprises which generate a lot of opportunities for people, which unfortunately do not have a way of hiring so they are looking at networks, referrals and trying to find their ways of hiring people and they end up increasing their hiring cost significantly…”

They get a bunch of applications that they have to go through every time, filter out the relevant candidates and only then they can hire, and that is where Mondayjoining.com helps at no cost at all, he added.

The platform has raised seed capital by getting an investor on board with around 10 per cent equity.

He noted that in the past one month the platform has received significant traffic, largely from tier-2 cities.

On the sectors which have taken to hiring amid the subdued times of pandemic, he said although that there are certain industries which are not hiring, there are also certain industries that are hiring, largely IT and logistics, and some other areas where recruitment is taking place on the basis of need for specific technical skills and niches.

