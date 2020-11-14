Amid Diwali rush, police examine security in busy Delhi markets

New Delhi, Nov 13 ( IANS ) Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Police on Friday inspected major markets of the national capital amplifying security in order to prevent any untoward incident during the festival. Police personnel inspected major markets, which are usually flooded with people and sensitised shopkeepers and visitors.

Senior police officers carried out foot patrolling in the markets to ensure social distancing is also being followed and people are wearing masks. Senior officers checked the security arrangements in Yashwant Place, Janpath, Khan Market and Palika Market in New Delhi area.

Security was beefed up in markets such as Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar in South east and South Delhi respectively. Heavy footfall was seen as people rushed out for Diwali shopping on ‘Dhanteras’ on Friday.

“Patrolling was done in important areas of New Delhi and also door to door visits and announcement of information by the police staff was made regarding ban on firecrackers in P&T Quarters, HCM Lane, Atul Grove Road,” said DCP New Delhi, Eish Singhal.

Similar security measures were taken in Central Delhi, Dwarka, Outer Delhi, Rohini and North Delhi to ensure proper safety measures are being followed by people and the market associations. The Delhi police has already had several rounds of meeting with market associations and RWAs to ensure people follow Covid guidelines and take preventive measures.

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava, has already reiterated that Covid prosecutions should be carried out at designated markets and crowded places while observing due precautions under supervision of inspector rank officers in respective police stations.

The Delhi Police has already formed flying squads at the district level to check any sale of firecrackers by licensed or unlicensed sellers in the district.

The police have also taken to social media platforms to discourage public from using firecrackers.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.