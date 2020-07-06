Amid lockdown fears, vegetable prices skyrocket in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: There has been a hike in prices of vegetables amid corona crisis. Popular vegetables like Tomato, Potato and Carrot have become unaffordable for the people below the poverty line. They find it difficult to feed their children two times a day.

The maximum surge was witnessed in retail price of Tomato which was increased three times compared to the prices last month. While it was sold at Rs 18 per kg last months, now it is being sold at Rs 60 per kg. Even the prices of potato and carrot have risen by Rs 8 to Rs 15 per Kg. Potato and cucumber are being sold at the rate of Rs 40 and Rs 50 per kg respectively while they were sold at Rs 30 and Rs 32 per kg last month.

The hike in prices is linked with the lockdown due to COVID-19. Supply of vegetables in Bowenpally market has slowed down in the past two weeks due to lockdown. As Telangana state receives vegetables from other places, slowing down of supply of vegetables has led to an increase in prices.

Some link the soaring prices of vegetables to fear of re-imposition of lockdown. The survey of various vegetable markets in the city has revealed that people are worried due to hike in vegetable prices. They are forced to visit markets for purchasing vegetables and food grains in anticipation of the re-imposition of lockdown.

Sabzi Mandi, Madannapet Mandi and Meer Aalam Mandi have recorded low footfalls due to rise in vegetable prices.

Source: Siasat news