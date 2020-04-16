Amid lockdown, Jamaat-e-Islami provides relief to 838,417 people

New Delhi: Jamaat-e-Islami (JIH) Hind, along with other organizations, has come forward to provide relief to the ill fated people who are bearing the brunt of the unplanned enforcement of the lockdown in the country. Many of the poor are on the verge of starvation.

The JIH has recently released a report of their relief work. The religious body has been carrying out relief work in 22 states since the enforcement of the crippling lockdown. The report revealed that the JIH has provided relief to 8,38,417 people across the country. It has provided relief worth Rs 10 crore.

Items distributed by the Jamaat include 5,80,519 food kits, 4,32,228 food packets, 38,8852 face masks and 3,970 sanitizers. Besides these items, it has also extended financial help to 10,06,553 people and other services to 44,503.

The relief work is being carried out in 22 states, including Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, UP etc.

According to Clarion India , Social Service secretary of the JIH Mohammed Ahmed said that they have carried out all these relief works from their baitul-maal (charity exchequer) and through the networking they have in all the states, cities and towns. He claimed that the relief works are done among all sections of the society irrespective of their religion.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.