Amid lockdown, Sunny Leone starts online chat show

Mumbai: Actor Sunny Leone on Thursday announced the launch of her digital chat show, titled “Locked up with Sunny”.

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to share that she would do a live chat everyday noon, beginning with YouTuber Anisha Dixit today.

“It was my idea to just have fun with our fans and people on insta. Light hearted conversations with funny things and details about the guest,” Sunny said in a statement.

“Lockdown with Sunny” will see the actor in conversation with different personalities across the globe and discuss how they’re spending their quarantine time.

From teaching yoga, holding live music gigs to virtual dance classes, many celebrities have taken to social media to keep the viewers engaged and entertained amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Source: PTI

