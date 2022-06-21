Amid Maharashtra political crisis, Amit Shah meets Nadda

New Delhi: After several Shiv Sena MLAs, including Minister Eknath Shinde, became ‘unreachable’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reached BJP chief J.P. Nadda’s residence in the national capital to discuss the developing political situation in Maharashtra.

Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs have revolted against the party and moved to a hotel in Surat in Gujarat.

Sources in the BJP said that Nadda and Shah were discussing the changing political situation in Maharashtra and the party’s future course of action.

It is learnt that both the leaders have discussed the next move of the BJP and whether the numbers are with the party or not.

“Party likely to move a no-confidence motion against Maha Vikas Agadhi government to prove Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has lost the majority,” a party insider said.

Sources also said that instead of rushing to form a government in Maharashtra, the BJP will ensure that numbers are in its favour.

At least 25 MLAs of Shiv Sena are camping in a hotel in Surat. Sources said they are dissatisfied and unhappy with the MVA government.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also left for Delhi to deliberate the political crisis with the central leadership.

Sources also said that the next month’s Presidential election is also being discussed between Nadda and Shah. The BJP Parliamentary Board meeting is likely to take place this evening to discuss the party’s presidential nominee.

Congress also sent its state in charge H.K. Patil to Mumbai. The party leaders also met at Balasaheb Thorat’s residence in Mumbai to discuss the political situation.

Sena MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut, however, dismissed speculation that a ‘political earthquake’ is in the offing in Maharashtra, but accused the Opposition BJP of hatching its biggest conspiracy to topple the MVA government.

“There is no basis for the so-called ‘political earthquake’ as is being touted in some circles… This is an attempt to hit at the MVA and the plot is being staged on Gujarat soil. It will prove to be futile as in the past,” Raut declared.

Admitting that Minister Eknath Shinde, along with several MLAs’ are “not reachable”, Raut claimed that “contact has been developed with some legislators” and attempts are on to defuse the crisis.