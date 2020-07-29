Amid Raj political crisis, Pilot wishes Speaker, PCC chief

Jaipur, July 29 : Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan’s former deputy Chief Minister, on Wednesday, left the Congress workers surprised when he extended birthday wishes to Rajasthan Speaker C.P. Joshi and also congratulated state education minister Govind Singh Dotasara with a word of advice after he assumed the charge of PCC chief, here on Wednesday.

In his first tweet extending birthday greetings to Joshi, Pilot said, “Happy birthday and best wishes to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker @drcpjoshi. I pray to God for your good health and long life,” he said.

Interestingly, a few days back, Joshi had issued notices to Pilot and 19 MLAs, acting on a complaint filed by Congress whip Mahesh Joshi, questioning them why they should not be disqualified. Pilot challenged the decision in High Court and the matter is sub-judice.

In the evening, Pilot shocked the Congress workers with his second tweet in which he congratulated Dotasara for assuming the charge of PCC chief.

However, while congratulating his former co-minister, Pilot also gave a word of advice to him, saying that he hopes that the new PCC chief shall work without any pressure or partiality for the grassroots party workers.

“Congratulations to Shri @GovindDotasra ji on assuming the charge of Chairman of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee. I hope that you will care for the respect and honour of all those workers whose hard work helped in forming the Congress government in the state without getting under any kind of pressure or partiality,” he added.

Dotasara also replied to Pilot’s tweet in an interesting way, saying, “Thank you very much Sachin ji. I also hope that you will come to Jaipur leaving the hospitality of BJP and Khattar government and stand with the honour of all Congress workers whose hard work helped in forming the Congress government.”

–IANS

arc/skp/