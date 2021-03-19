Amid ripped jeans row, here’s Adnan Sami’s hilarious take on ‘ripped shirts’

Mumbai: Uttarakhand’s newly announced chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s ‘ripped jeans’ comment has been drawing flak from all sides including Bollywood. After Jaya Bachchan, Urmila Matondkar and Kangana Ranaut, singer Adnan Sami on Friday joined the social media discussion on the ongoing controversy. The singer’s take comes with a spot of humour.

Taking to Twitter, Adnan shared a photo of a man whose belly is showing from the gap between the two buttons of his shirt. Seated behind him is a young girl wearing ripped jeans.

Sharing the photo, the singer wrote: “Since we’re so concerned about ‘everything’ regardless of whether it’s our business or not, can we also show concern for RIPPED SHIRTS please??!!! #RippedJeansTwitter #GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans.”

Speaking about Rawat’s remarks, Jaya Bachchan said, “Those in higher posts must think and make public statements. You say such things in today’s times, you will decide who’s cultured and who’s not based on clothes? It’s bad mindset and encourages crimes against women.”

Jaya’s grandaughter Navya Naveli Nanda too responded to Rawat’s remark. Taking to Instagram, Navya shared photos where she is wearing ripped jeans and wrote, “Change your mentality before changing our clothes because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society.”

In the next story, the youngster posted a picture of herself wearing a ripped jeans. “I’ll wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I’ll wear them proudly,” Navya wrote, captioning the photo.

The hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter started trending on Twitter after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat commented on women wearing ripped jeans earlier this week, while speaking at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun on Tuesday.

He spoke about a female co-passenger on board a flight with him once, who was wearing ripped jeans and runs an NGO. Describing her attire, the Chief Minister questioned what kind of “sanskar” (values) the woman is going to give wearing ripped jeans and showing her knees.