Amid rising recoveries, Andhra reports 7k Covid cases

Amaravati, Sep 23 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 7,228 new Covid cases, increasing the state’s tally to 6.46 lakh, even as 8,291 people recovered from the disease on Wednesday.

East Godavari district continues to report the highest number of cases. With 1,112 more infections, the district’s coronavirus tally crossed the 90,000 mark to reach 90,047 cases.

Likewise, with 962 new cases, West Godavari district’s tally crossed the 60,000 mark to reach 60,659.

Among other places, Guntur reported 648 cases, followed by Anantapur (612), Kadapa (600), Chittoor (536), Prakasam (502) and Krishna (429).

Meanwhile, Covid deaths declined drastically on Wednesday to 45, taking the statewide toll to 5,506.

As usual, more number of people recovered from the virus than new infections with 8,291 more discharges in the past 24 hours.

The total number of active cases in the state presently stands at 70,357.

