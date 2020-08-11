Amid row over power bills, Goa CM announces rebate for consumers

Panaji, Aug 11 : Amid a series of protests by opposition parties against the Goa Electricity Department over inflated power bills, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday announced a rebate of Rs 18.3 crore for all consumers.

“The government has decided to give a total rebate of Rs 18.3 crore to electricity consumers. 50 per cent of fixed charges are waived for April and May for all low tension domestic, commercial and other categories.

“For high tension consumers, the difference of the billed maximum demand charges and actual recorded maximum demand charges for April and May 2020 are waived. The rebate will be adjusted in future bills,” Sawant said.

Over the last two months, the Electricity Department has been flooded with complaints from consumers alleging inflated bills.

The Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and Goa Forward have staged protests in the state urging the Goa government to examine the excessive power billing issue.

Source: IANS

