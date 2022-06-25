Amid Shiv Sena tussle, prohibitory orders issued in Thane

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th June 2022 3:30 pm IST
Thane: Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar has issued prohibitory orders in the district against the backdrop of Shiv Sena strongman from the region Eknath Shinde rebelling against his party, an official said on Saturday.

The order, which will be in force till June 30, prohibits processions, display of posters and placards etc, as well as possession and carrying of lethal weapons, the official added.

Similar orders have also been issued by the Thane police commissioner.

Shinde and a sizable number of MLAs rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 21 and are currently in Guwahati in Assam.

Their main demand is that the Sena withdraw from the MVA alliance, which also comprises the Congress and NCP.

