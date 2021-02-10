Bahrain restricts prayers in mosques amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Manama: In wake of the surging COVID-19 cases, Bahrain on Tuesday suspended prayers at mosques for two weeks, the government said.

The mosques shall remain close for the public from February 11, for at least two weeks or longer, the ministry of justice, Islamic affairs and endowments announced.

The decision was taken based on the religious opinion of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA) and in coordination of Sunni and Jafferi endowments directorates who aim to protect senior citizens and others with the spiking COVID-19 cases.

Speaking about the significant Friday prayers which are followed by sermons, the ministry said that they would continue to be aired live from the Ahmed Al Fateh Islamic Centre with the limited number of worshippers.

According to a statement from the country’s health ministry, as many as 759 new cases of COVID-19 alongside 660 recoveries and four fatalities were recorded on Tuesday.

By now 6,131 active cases are reported from the country, out which 46 are reported to be critical.