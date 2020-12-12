Amid stand-off between Centre and farmers, Delhi Police chief visits Tikri border

New Delhi, Dec 12 ( IANS ) Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava visited the Tikri border and met the police and CAPF personnel deployed in the areas where the farmers’ agitation is continuing. During the late-night visit on Friday, the commissioner met the staff deployed at the borders along with senior police officers.

“Visited Delhi’s border with Bahadurgarh to interact with Delhi Police officers/men and CAPF personnel deployed in view of Kisan agitation. They are doing commendable duties during harsh winter with full appreciation of work expected out of them,” tweeted Shrivastava.

With the farm protests entering the third week and no end in sight to the deadlock, farmer leaders on Saturday said they have decided to intensify their agitation against the controversial farm laws enacted in September and that their union leaders will sit on a hunger strike on December 14.

They also plan to expand the demonstrations to a ‘pan-India’ scale, appealing all sections of society, including girls and women, to join them.

Meanwhile the Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Mangesh borders are closed. The Delhi traffic police advised motorists to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad,Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. The traffic police also requested commuters to avoid Outer Ring Rd ,GTK road, NH 44.

“The Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara & Bhopra borders,” the Delhi traffic police tweeted on Saturday.

Source: IANS

