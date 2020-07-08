Amid volatility equity indices shed gains to turn flat

By Qayam Published: July 08, 2020, 11:51 am IST
Sensex
Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices shed initial gains to trade on a flat note on Wednesday morning in a largely volatile trade so far.

The drop in the Indian stocks from the initial highs comes amidst a mixed trend in the Asian markets.

At 10.25 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 36,637.81, lower by 36.71 points or 0.10 per cent from the previous close of 36,674.52.

It opened at 36,738.38 and has touched an intra-day high of 36,828.43 and a low of 36,607.83 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 10,800.25, higher by just 0.60 points or 0.01 per cent from its previous close.

