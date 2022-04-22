Amidst communal violence, PM Modi talks about ‘mazhabi kattarta’

On the occasion of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the former as “Hind di Chadar” who stood “like a rock” in front of “Aurangzeb’s tyrannical thinking”.

The PM on Thursday addressed the celebration of the ninth Sikh Guru on Thursday and recalled his sacrifice that has inspired many generations “to live and die to protect the dignity of their culture and for the country’s honour”.

The Prime Minister’s comments on Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb also came on the day of the anniversary of the Mughal Emperor Babur’s invasion of India in 1526.

Modi said that despite religious extremism (mazhabi kattarta) and violence perpetrated in the name of religion, people’s faith remained unshaken.

“Even though Aurangzeb and many tyrants like him have severed the heads (sar dhadh se alag) of many seers, they failed to separate us from our faith,” said Modi.

Modi’s comments come amidst communal tensions and violence between Hindus and Muslims in the country, following which he was criticised by many.

A large number of incidents of communal violence have been reported in various states across the country on various occasions beginning with the celebrations of the Hindu New Year in Rajasthan’s Karauli on April 2.

While “big powers have disappeared, big storms have passed, India stands immortal, moving forward” he added.

“Today, once again, the world is looking towards India with hope and expectation. We feel the blessings of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji everywhere in the aura of new India,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister, in the past, has also passed controversial comments amidst rising tensions in the country. During protests against the CAA-NRC, he commented that those creating differences and adding fuel to the fire can be identified by their clothes.